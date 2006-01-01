Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Muchova through in Eastbourne, Wozniacki downs Svitolina

Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Muchova through in Eastbourne, Wozniacki downs Svitolina

Raducanu cruised through
Raducanu cruised through
Tournaments in Bad Homburg, Mallorca and Eastbourne continue today, with players on the ATP and WTA Tours looking to gain valuable momentum before the start of Wimbledon next week.

17:17 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has been in red-hot form on the grass this year, and she has continued that this afternoon with a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Petra Martic (33).

Mallorca's third seed Adrian Mannarino (35) has been knocked out by Alex Michelsen (19) with a 7-6, 6-4 scoreline.

15:30 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) has battled past Elina Svitolina (29) in a brilliant contest that spanned two days, defeating her Ukrainian opponent 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5 in Bad Homburg.

15:19 CET - Emma Raducanu's (21) debut appearance at Eastbourne couldn't have gone better, coasting past Sloane Stephens (31) 6-4, 6-0 to move into the second round. It was an extremely impressive performance from the former US Open champion.

Karolina Muchova's (27) return to tennis after 10 months out of the sport with a wrist injury was also far more straightforward than anticipated. The Czech was leading Elina Avanesyan (21) 3-1, before her opponent retired from the contest.

Not as positive for fellow Czech Linda Noskova (19), who was dumped out of Bad Homburg with a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Viktoriya Tomova (29).

14:45 CET - Chris Eubanks (28), a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, has been dumped out in Mallorca - a tournament he won a year ago - to hamper his preparations for the 2024 Grand Slam by Jakub Mensik (18) in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

13:54 CET - Home favourite Cameron Norrie (28) has been dumped out in Eastbourne, falling to 6-7(9), 3-6 defeat against Emil Ruusuvuori (25), while Elise Mertens (28) is safely through on the women's side of the tournament. 

Elsewhere, Peyton Stearns (22) is the first winner of the day in Bad Homburg, triumphing 6-2, 7-5 over Germany's Julia Stusek.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

