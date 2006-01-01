Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Tomljanovic in action in Seoul, Stephens dumped out

09:47 CET - Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) has been knocked out in Seoul after falling in straight sets to compatriot Hailey Baptiste (22) 6-7(4), 2-6.
08:02 CET - Over in Hua Hin, Nadia Podoroska (27), Xinyu Gao (26) and Arianne Hartono (28) have all booked their spots in the next round after convincing victories.
07:40 CET - There's already been a significant result in Korea, with Amanda Anisimova (23) sweeping aside sixth seed Yulia Putintseva (29) in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5).
Next up in Seoul is American Sloane Stephens (31), while a little later, Emma Raducanu (21) returns to action following her first-round defeat at the US Open, when she comes up against Peyton Stearns (22). That is followed by Ajla Tomljanovic (31), who takes on Su Jeong Jang (29).
07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker!