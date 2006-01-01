Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Tomljanovic in action in Seoul, Stephens dumped out

Raducanu is back in action after her first-round defeat at the US Open
Raducanu is back in action after her first-round defeat at the US OpenČTK / imago sportfotodienst / mpi04 / Flashscore
The WTA Tour continues to roll on in Asia, with a number of top players taking to the court in Korea and Thailand. The Tennis Tracker keeps you up to date with the latest news and results from the world of tennis.

09:47 CET - Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) has been knocked out in Seoul after falling in straight sets to compatriot Hailey Baptiste (22) 6-7(4), 2-6.

08:02 CET - Over in Hua Hin, Nadia Podoroska (27), Xinyu Gao (26) and Arianne Hartono (28) have all booked their spots in the next round after convincing victories.

07:40 CET - There's already been a significant result in Korea, with Amanda Anisimova (23) sweeping aside sixth seed Yulia Putintseva (29) in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Next up in Seoul is American Sloane Stephens (31), while a little later, Emma Raducanu (21) returns to action following her first-round defeat at the US Open, when she comes up against Peyton Stearns (22). That is followed by Ajla Tomljanovic (31), who takes on Su Jeong Jang (29).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker!

