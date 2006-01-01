Tennis Tracker: Raducanu stuns Pegula, Keys & Wozniacki advance to quarters

With Wimbledon now less than half a week away, top players are taking to the grass courts of Europe to try and head to the third Grand Slam of the year with some momentum behind them.

18:45 CET - World number 168 Emma Raducanu (21) has come back to stun second seed Jessica Pegula (30) at Eastbourne.

The Brit won the match 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 and it was the first time she has taken a set off a top-10 player. Impressive stuff from Raducanu and she's hitting form at just the right time!

18:25 CET - Brit Harriet Dart (27) secured an impressive win on home soil, defeating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin (25) 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-0. Jasmine Paolini (28) also advanced in Eastbourne, while Alexander Bublik (27) was stunned 4-6, 4-6 by Aleksandra Vukic (28).

Over in Bad Homburg, No.3 seed Emma Navarro (23) cruised past Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 6-1, as Caroline Wozniacki (33) had little problem defeating Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-2, 6-4.

16:18 CET - There's been an upset in Eastbourne with fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) being beaten by world number 32 Katie Boulter (27) 6-4, 7-5.

15:30 CET - Some more results to report from around the tournaments. Over in Eastbourne, Yoshihito Nishikori (28) upset Marcos Giron (30) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the quarter-finals. While on the women's side, Leylah Fernandez (21) and Karolina Muchova (27) both advanced too.

In Bad Homburg, defending champion Katerina Siniakova (28) defeated Liudmila Samsonova (25) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to move into the final eight.

13:35 CET - The first results of the day are coming in from Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg.

The biggest results are in England, where women's fourth seed Madison Keys (29) has beaten Anhelina Kalinina (27) 7-6, 6-1 to move into the next round while men's fourth seed Sebastian Baez (23) has been beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

10:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!