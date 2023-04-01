Tennis Tracker: Rain stops play at Wimbledon, Alcaraz and Rybakina in action later

The men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) and women's reigning champion Elena Rybakina (24) are among those getting their Wimbledon campaigns started today - we'll keep you updated with how they and all of the other top players get on.

14:04 CET - And Alcaraz is heading onto court now. It's nearly time for him to begin his Wimbledon campaign.

13:50 CET - We all know how special Carlos Alcaraz (20) is, with the world No.1 soaring to the forefront of men's tennis at such a young age. He became a Grand Slam champion at the end of 2022, and you can be absolutely certain that he will be winning a lot more over the course of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz career stats Flashscore

13:44 CET - It seems like the rain is here to stay for a while, so the outside courts will continue to be affected. But fear not, play will begin soon thanks to the genius invention of the roof. Carlos Alcaraz (20) is set to take on Jeremy Chardy (36) on court one in about 15 minutes, while reigning champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Shelby Rogers (30) on centre court at 14:30 CET.

13:13 CET - Surprise, surprise, the rain has hit SW19. Play has been stopped. Weather Gods, why must you be so cruel?

12:11 CET - Play is underway for the day at Wimbledon. Among the early matches are two very intriguing match-ups: Berrettini vs Sonego and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (29) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (24). Nottingham champion and home favourite Katie Boulter (26) is also on court.

Tsitsipas vs Thiem head-to-head Flashscore

11:42 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) takes on Italian compatriot and good friend Lorenzo Sonego (28) in his first round clash at Wimbledon today, but he will go into the match still with a big question mark over his physical condition.

Read out feature article here.

09:55 CET - The big story from the opening day of Wimbledon was seventh seed Coco Gauff (19) being knocked out by Sofia Kenin (24), and the teenager was highly critical of herself afterwards.

"I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it's not enough."

Read the full story here.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of Wimbledon, which will see top seed Carlos Alcaraz take on Jeremy Chardy (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) begin her title defence against Shelby Rogers (30).