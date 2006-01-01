Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Berrettini get campaigns underway, Murray announces retirement

The action never stops on the ATP and WTA Tours, even though we are just days away from the start of the Olympic Games. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the news and results from around the sport.

12:23 CET - Fourth seed Magda Linette (32) is an early winner at the Livesport Prague Open, defeating Spain's Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in Iasi, Anna Bondar (27), Chloe Paquet (30) and Selena Janicijevic (22) have all coasted through in straight sets.

10:01 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. There is plenty of action to look forward to today, with the likes of Andrey Rublev (26) and Matteo Berrettini (28) set to take to the court.

But let's start with some big breaking news. Three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray (37) has just announced that he will be retiring from the sport following the Olympic Games in Paris, which begins this Saturday.

It wasn't totally unexpected, but it is still a sad moment to say goodbye to a tennis legend and one of Britain's greatest-ever sportsmen.

