Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Gauff in early action as third round gets underway

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Gauff in early action as third round gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Gauff in early action as third round gets underway

Andrey Rublev is in action today
Andrey Rublev is in action todayAFP, Flashscore
After a rain-disrupted start in Roland-Garros, the third round gets underway today, with Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action.

10:10 CET - We're less than an hour away from play starting in the French capital. The first big names to take to the court will be Coco Gauff (20) and Andrey Rublev (26), while Iga Swiatek (23), Carlos Alcaraz (21), Ons Jabeur (29) and Jannik Sinner (22) all follow later on. 

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Collins & Ostapenko dumped out, Ruud & Rune win five-set epics
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek beats Osaka in Roland Garros classic, Sinner and Alcaraz advance
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Herbert, Rune and Sabalenka ease into second round
Show more
Tennis
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Stefanos Tsitsipas targets deep run but hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
Alexander Zverev assault trial to open as he contests French Open last 32
Twice finalist Ruud overcomes Davidovich Fokina in early Roland Garros test
No more 'crazy' rivalries as friends Sabalenka & Badosa meet at French Open
Djokovic dismantles Carballes Baena to reach French Open third round
Updated
French Open contender Alexander Zverev sees off David Goffin to reach third round
French Open vows to crack down on unruly fan behaviour, bans alcohol in stands
Second seed Sabalenka eases past qualifier Uchijima in French Open second round
Updated
Most Read
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund through the years: Collapsing goals & Lewandowski magic
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Vincent Kompany to demand aggression and bravery from Bayern Munich players
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings