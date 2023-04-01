Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Zverev out, Medvedev and Swiatek through in Canada

23:20 CET - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has sent Alexander Zverev (26) out of the Canadian Open in Toronto with relative ease. The Spaniard beat the German 6-1, 6-2 in just a tick over one hour.
22:45 CET - Third seed Elena Rybakina (24) has battled past Jennifer Brady (28) 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the second round in Montreal.
Rybabika will next play Sloane Stephens (30) tomorrow in the third round.
22:00 CET - Over in Montreal, Karolina Muchova (26) is also through to the third round after beating Sorana Cirstea (33) 7-5, 6-4.
Muchova will next face world number one Iga Swiatek (22) tomorrow.
21:59 CET - Veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils (36) has stunned Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) 6-4, 6-3 to fly into the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto.
21:35 CET - Second seed Daniil Medvedev (27) has defeated Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-2, 7-5 to book his spot in the third round in Toronto.
20:34 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has defeated her first opponent at the Canadian Open, Karolina Pliskova (31), to move into the third round.
The match ended 7-6(6), 6-2.
Read more about the match in our report here.
19:47 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) has progressed in Toronto, narrowly beating Ugo Humbert (25) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
18:40 CET - In the first matches of the evening to finish, sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) has won her match with Katie Boulter (27) 6-2, 6-2 in Montreal, while sixth seed Andrey Rublev (25) has lost 6-4, 6-3 to Mackenzie McDonald (28) in Toronto.
16:00 CET - Almost time for play to start again over in Canada. Things are hotting up a bit in both Toronto and Montreal as the top seeds enter the fray for the second round of play.
Stay tuned to the Tracker for updates throughout the evening!
11:41 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is slowly adjusting to the pressure that accompanies Grand Slam success, and the Wimbledon champion said her immediate goal was to get through matches at this week's Canadian Open without succumbing to nerves.
10:53 CET - After winning her first match back yesterday, Caroline Wozniacki (33) said returning to elite-level tennis after more than three years out felt like riding a bike.
"When you play the important points or see an opening, you get really excited, and then you may not hit it as clean and you're like 'ah, I have to start from scratch in the rally'."
08:13 CET - Things didn't go well for those playing on home turf in Montreal either with former champion Bianca Andreescu (23) losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (31).
07:57 CET - Overnight, third seed Casper Ruud (24) won 7-6, 6-4 against Jiri Lechecka (21) to move into the next round in Toronto.
There was a big upset shortly before that, with tenth seed and Canadian number one Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) losing 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Max Purcell.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a jam-packed day of tennis, with the Canadian Open entering its third day in Toronto and Montreal.