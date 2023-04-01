Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Zverev out, Medvedev and Swiatek through in Canada

Medvedev has booked his place in the third round in Toronto

Top players took to the court across Canada today with men's world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) returning to action in Toronto and women's world number one Iga Swiatek (22) doing so in Montreal.

23:20 CET - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has sent Alexander Zverev (26) out of the Canadian Open in Toronto with relative ease. The Spaniard beat the German 6-1, 6-2 in just a tick over one hour.

Davidovich Fokina's post-match comments Flashscore

Zverev - Davidovich Fokina highlights Flashscore

22:45 CET - Third seed Elena Rybakina (24) has battled past Jennifer Brady (28) 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the second round in Montreal.

Rybabika will next play Sloane Stephens (30) tomorrow in the third round.

Rybakina's post-match comments Flashscore

Rybakina - Brady highlights Flashscore

22:00 CET - Over in Montreal, Karolina Muchova (26) is also through to the third round after beating Sorana Cirstea (33) 7-5, 6-4.

Muchova will next face world number one Iga Swiatek (22) tomorrow.

Muchova - Cirstea highlights Flashscore

21:59 CET - Veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils (36) has stunned Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) 6-4, 6-3 to fly into the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Monfils' post-match comments Flashscore

Tsitsipas - Monfils highlights Flashscore

21:35 CET - Second seed Daniil Medvedev (27) has defeated Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-2, 7-5 to book his spot in the third round in Toronto.

20:34 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has defeated her first opponent at the Canadian Open, Karolina Pliskova (31), to move into the third round.

Swiatek - Pliskova match stats Flashscore

The match ended 7-6(6), 6-2.

Read more about the match in our report here.

Swiatek's post-match comments Flashscore

Swiatek - Pliskova highlights Flashscore

19:47 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) has progressed in Toronto, narrowly beating Ugo Humbert (25) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

18:40 CET - In the first matches of the evening to finish, sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) has won her match with Katie Boulter (27) 6-2, 6-2 in Montreal, while sixth seed Andrey Rublev (25) has lost 6-4, 6-3 to Mackenzie McDonald (28) in Toronto.

16:00 CET - Almost time for play to start again over in Canada. Things are hotting up a bit in both Toronto and Montreal as the top seeds enter the fray for the second round of play.

Stay tuned to the Tracker for updates throughout the evening!

11:41 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is slowly adjusting to the pressure that accompanies Grand Slam success, and the Wimbledon champion said her immediate goal was to get through matches at this week's Canadian Open without succumbing to nerves.

Read more here

10:53 CET - After winning her first match back yesterday, Caroline Wozniacki (33) said returning to elite-level tennis after more than three years out felt like riding a bike.

"When you play the important points or see an opening, you get really excited, and then you may not hit it as clean and you're like 'ah, I have to start from scratch in the rally'."

Read the full story here

08:13 CET - Things didn't go well for those playing on home turf in Montreal either with former champion Bianca Andreescu (23) losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (31).

07:57 CET - Overnight, third seed Casper Ruud (24) won 7-6, 6-4 against Jiri Lechecka (21) to move into the next round in Toronto.

Lehecka vs Ruud highlights Flashscore

There was a big upset shortly before that, with tenth seed and Canadian number one Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) losing 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Max Purcell.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a jam-packed day of tennis, with the Canadian Open entering its third day in Toronto and Montreal.