Tennis Tracker: Rublev beats Bublik in thriller, 16-year-old Andreeva into round four

On the first Sunday of Wimbledon, players will battle it out for a quarter-final spot as the tournament reaches the latter stages. Follow all the action as it happens with Flashscore!

19:32 CET - Bencic has taken the first set against Swiatek. Is there a big upset on the cards? Follow the rest of the match at Flashscore.

18:51 CET - Up next on court one: Victoria Azarenka (33) vs Elina Svitolina (28). This promises to be a really spicy encounter, with the latter searching for a first win over her opponent after losing their last five meetings.

Azarenka vs Svitolina head to head Flashscore

18:44 CET - Mirra Andreeva's fairytale season continued on Sunday when the 16-year-old reached the Wimbledon fourth round, and she said she has been inspired by Grand Slam warrior Rafael Nadal (37).

18:37 CET - Jannik Sinner (21) is looking very, very good. The Italian was pushed by Daniel Elahi Galan (27) in the first two sets but eventually came out on top 7-5(4), 6-4, 6-3. It was a really powerful performance from Sinner, and he most certainly has the ability to hurt anyone on this surface with his clean striking.

18:22 CET - Everyone has taken a breather. Iga Swiatek (22) and Belinda Bencic (26) are warming up on centre court. Can the Pole make the last eight of Wimbledon for the first time?

17:57 CET - Well, that was an EXTRAORDINARY contest. Andrey Rublev (25) is through into the quarters after surviving a titanic tussle against Alexander Bublik (26) 7-5, 6-3, (6)6-7, (5)6-7, 6-4. Easily one of the matches of the tournament. Bublik was at his typically enigmatic best, and at one point, looked like he was going to mount a spectacular comeback. But Rublev held him off, and even managed one of the shots of the tournament on the penultimate point of the match. What a start to the action on centre court.

Rublev vs Bublik stats Flashscore

17:37 CET - Roman Safiullin (25) is into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time ever - on his Wimbledon debut! The Russian defeated Denis Shapovalov (24) from a set down, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. His opponent took a medical timeout during the third set and looked to be suffering from an illness or injury, with his game totally going up in smoke. But take nothing away from Safiullin, who was brilliant. What an achievement for him.

Safiullin celebrates his win Profimedia

17:24 CET - There is an absolute thriller going on on centre court. Rublev had led Bublik two sets to love, but the Kazakh has clawed it back to take it to a decider. Do not miss this one. Follow the final set on Flashscore.

15:45 CET - Up next on court one, Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Daniel Galan (27) as he aims to reach the last eight.

15:29 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) looked in utterly imperious form as she annihilated Lesia Tsurenko (34) 6-1, 6-3. Beforehand, many believed it could have been a tricky contest for the American, but she quickly dispelled any doubts after taking a 5-0 lead in the first set. She never looked back from that point.

15:00 CET - After having his match postponed last night, Grigor Dimitrov (32) needed barely any time today to wrap up a seriously impressive 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Frances Tiafoe (25). When at his best, the Bulgarian looks a class act on the grass, and he was certainly in the mood during this contest. He thoroughly dispatched of Tiafoe, and is now into the fourth round here for the first time since 2017.

Tiafoe vs Dimitrov stats Flashscore

14:43 CET - Remarkable scenes on court three. 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is through to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time, after beating Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 7-5. Incredible. What a talent she is. It is just her second time playing at a Grand Slam, and the first time she has ever been on grass.

Andreeva celebrates Profimedia

14:49 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) on centre court? This should be fun. The enigmatic Kazakh is taking on Andrey Rublev (25) on centre court, with the match getting started just this second.

14:21 CET - The opening match of the day is done, and Marketa Vondrousova (24) is the first person through to the Wimbledon quarters. The Olympic Silver medalist put in a really composed performance to come back from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova (24) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. It's her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Roland Garros in 2019.

Vondrousova is through to the quarters Profimedia

14:11 CET - The action on court one has now begun, with Jessica Pegula (29) facing Lesia Tsurenko (34).

13:13 CET - Anastasia Potapova (22) and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva have also started their contest now, as they look to book a spot in the fourth round.

12:04 CET - There's a hint of drizzle in the air at Wimbledon, but looks like play is set to get underway on court two. Just the ten matches today, and first up, Marketa Vondrousova (24) takes on Marie Bouzkova (24) in an all-Czech affair.

7:44 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (25) kicks off the action on centre court with a tough encounter against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik (26).

The impressive Jannik Sinner (21) is second on court one and he faces Columbian Daniel Galan (27), whilst Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic (36) finishes play on centre court as he faces Hubert Hurkacz (26) of Poland.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, bookie's favourite Iga Swiatek (22) faces 14th seed, Belinda Bencic (26), fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) takes on Lesia Tsurenko (34) and former world number one Victoria Azarenka (33) plays Elina Svitolina (28).