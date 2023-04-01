Tennis Tracker: Rublev defeats Ruud to claim Swedish Open, Croatia win Hopman Cup

Rublev has won his second title of the season

Six tennis tournaments are coming to an end today including the Swedish Open in Bastad, where top seeds Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) fought it out for the title.

21:00 CET - Earlier, Hungary's Panna Udvardy (24) defeated Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) in their first-round meeting in Hamburg. The match ended 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Tune in to the Tracker for more from that tournament next week!

Schmiedlova - Udvardy highlights Flashscore

19:36 CET - Borna Coric (26) has defeated Lenadro Riedi (21) in their men's singles tie at the Hopman Cup, meaning that Croatia have beaten Switzerland to claim the title!

Coric wasn't too troubled, winning the match 6-1, 6-4.

Earlier, Donna Vekic (27) beat Celine Naef (18) 6-3, 6-4 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.

19:24 CET - Russian youngster Maria Timofeeva (19) has won the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest after beating Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl (29) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the final.

Baindl - Timofeeva highlights Flashscore

17:42 CET - In the first tie of the Hopman Cup final, Croatia's Donna Vekic (27) has beaten Switzerlands' Celine Naef (18) 6-3, 6-4.

Croatia will lift the trophy if Borna Coric (26) beats Lenadro Riedi (21), with their match starting at 18:00 CET.

15:42 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has claimed the Swedish open title after beating Casper Ruud (24) in Bastad.

After a close first set, Rublev ran away with the second. It finished 7-6(3), 6-0.

Match stats Flashscore

Ruud - Rublev highlights Flashscore

14:16 CET - One down, many more to go! Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) are underway in the Swedish Open final in Bastad!

14:10 CET - The first final of the day goes the way of Pedro Cachin (28) who beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) in a back-and-forth contest at the Swiss Open.

Cachin had to come back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Cachin - Ramos highlights Flashscore

Cachin's post-match comments Flashscore

12:33 CET - We are underway in our action-packed day of finals tennis! Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) has taken the first set in Gstaad against Pedro Cachin (28).

Stay tuned to the Tracker throughout the day for updates, highlights and more!

10:12 CET - Last night, Zheng Qinwen (20) moved into the Palermo final with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Mayar Sherif (27).

Sherif vs Zheng highlights Flahscore

08:47 CET - Croatia's Borna Coric (26) and Donna Vekic (27) yesterday outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Rebeka Masarova (23) 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles clash to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the clay courts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, which will feature six finals, with the standout clash being the one between world number four Casper Ruud (24) and world number seven Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden.