Tennis Tracker: Rublev downs Zverev in Vienna to reach semis, Rune rolls on in Basel

Rublev overcame Zverev in Vienna
Rublev overcame Zverev in Vienna
Reuters
All eyes are on Vienna today, with top players going head to head in three of the four quarter-finals, while there are some eye-catching clashes taking place in Basel and Zhuhai too.

22:00 CET - Our top moment of the day on the men’s circuit was a brilliantly fought rally between Hubert Hurkacz (26) and Tallon Griekspoor (27) in Basel. 

The big Pole came out on top in this point and in the quarter-final.

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

21:48 CET - Top seed Holger Rune (20) has booked his spot in the semi-finals in Basel after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6).

21:35 CET - Third seed Andrey Rublev (26) has beaten Alexander Zverev (26) 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals in Vienna.

Zverev - Rublev highlights
Flashscore

19:25 CET - The WTA FlashMoment of the day comes courtesy of Liudmilla Samosonova (24). She may have lost, but at least she went out in style!

WTA FlashMoment
Flashscore

18:50 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has moved a step closer to the ATP Finals with a 7-6, 7-5 win over Borna Gojo (25) in Vienna.

In Switzerland meanwhile, home favourite Dominic Stricker (21) has been knocked out by Ugo Humbert (25), losing 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

17:11 CET - The first ATP results of the day are in, with Hubert Hurkacz (26) winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Tallon Griekspoor (27) in Basel and Daniil Medvedev (27) beating compatriot Karen Khachanov (27) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in Vienna. 

16:37 CET - A massive win for the young and upcoming Qinwen Zheng (18) in her home tournament against Jelena Ostapenko (26), with her topping her group and progressing to the semi-final in China. She won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in a high-quality match. 

Zheng vs Ostapenko highlights
Flashscore

14:24 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) has won her final WTA Elite Trophy match of the year 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Liudmilla Samosonova (24). Both have finished below Lin Zhu (29) in their group. 

Kudermetova vs Samsonova highlights
Flashscore
Kudermetova interview
Flashscore

11:55 CET - In the first match of the day in Zhuhai, Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has won 6-1, 7-6 against Caroline Garcia (30) to move into the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Garcia vs Haddad Maia highlights
Flashscore
Haddad Maia interview
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis. We'll be bringing you updates on all the matches taking place in Basel, Vienna and at the WTA Elite Trophy. 

Tennis
