Tennis Tracker: Rublev facing Dimitrov as semi-finals take place throughout Asia

Rublev is the top remaining seed in Shanghai
Reuters
It's semi-final day throughout Asia with the final four facing off in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Zhengzhou. We'll keep you updated on all of the clashes here.

09:55 CET - Perhaps the standout match of the day is the clash between Andrey Rublev (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) taking place in Shanghai later. 

Dimitrov vs Rublev H2H
Flashscore

09:50 CET - The first semi-final of the day has gone the way of Leylah Fernandez (21), who has won 6-2, 7-5 against Anna Blinkova (25) in Hong Kong. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see players battle it out to reach finals throughout Asia. 

