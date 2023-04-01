Tennis Tracker: Rublev facing Dimitrov in Shanghai semi, Pegula through to Seoul final

It's semi-final day throughout Asia with the final four facing off in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Zhengzhou. We'll keep you updated on all of the clashes here.

15:45 CET - In the second Zhengzhou semi-final, Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won 6-3, 6-0 against Daria Kasatkina (26).

13:57 CET - The first semi in Zhengzhou has gone the way of home favourite Zheng Qinwen (21), who has won 6-2, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini (27).

Zheng - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

12:30 CET - Earlier in Hong Kong, Katerina Siniakova (27) defeated sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) in the second semi-final. The match finished 6-4, 6-2.

The Czech will play Leylah Fernandez (21) in the final tomorrow.

12:20 CET - Over in Seoul, Jessica Pegula (29) defeated Yanina Wickmayer (33) 6-4, 6-3 to progress to the final.

Pegula will play Yuan Yue (25) in the title decider tomorrow.

Pegula - Wickmayer highlights
Flashscore
Pegula's post-match comments
Flashscore

12:14 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has booked his spot in the Shanghai decider after breezing past Sebastian Korda (23) 6-3, 6-4.

Hurkacz will face the winner of Andrey Rublev (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the final.

Hurkacz - Korda highlights
Flashscore
Hurkacz's post-match comments
Flashscore

11:03 CET - Yuan Yue (25) has made it into the final in Seoul with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Emina Bektas (30). 

09:55 CET - Perhaps the standout match of the day is the clash between Andrey Rublev (25) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) taking place in Shanghai later. 

Dimitrov vs Rublev H2H
Flashscore

09:50 CET - The first semi-final of the day has gone the way of Leylah Fernandez (21), who has won 6-2, 7-5 against Anna Blinkova (25) in Hong Kong. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see players battle it out to reach finals throughout Asia. 

