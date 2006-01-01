Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Rublev knocked out in Umag semi, Berrettini continues incredible form

Matteo Berrettini is in marvellous form
The excitement continues to build for the Olympic tennis in Paris while major names are taking to the court elsewhere in Europe in the pursuit of smaller titles, and you can keep up with all of that right here.

19:01 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (25) has knocked out the number one seed Andrey Rublev (26) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to secure his spot in the Umag final! 

17:05 CET - We have a rain delay to the WTA final in Romania between teenager Mirra Andreeva (17) and Elina Avanesyan (21).

We will keep you updated once we know when play is likely to get underway.

15:22 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) will face Hugo Gaston (23) in the Kitzbuhel final after the Frenchman's semi-final opponent, Facundo Diaz Acosta (23), retired from their semi-final with Gaston a set up.

14:35 CET - Get into the swing of things ahead of the Olympic tennis tournaments with our full preview courtesy of AFP.

14:15 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) has soared into the Kitzbuhel decider with yet another straight-sets win. He defeated Yannick Hanfmann (32) 6-4, 6-4 in their semi-final in Austria and it was his ninth win in a row without dropping a set. This man is on fire.

13:05 CET - Poland's Magda Linette (32) has beaten compatriot Magdalena Frech (26) 6-2, 6-1 in the final to cruise to the Livesport Open title in Prague.

12:30 CET - In Atlanta last night, top seed Ben Shelton (21) lost 7-6, 6-4 to Juncheng Shang (19).

11:34 CET - Rest assured Rafael Nadal (38) fans, the King of Clay is back training ahead of the Olympics despite some niggling injury concerns. Doubts remain around his participation in the singles tournament but he looks set to take to the clay in the doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz (21). 

Read more about Nadal's progress here.

11:00 CET - We have a great day of tennis ahead with two finals and a couple of semis to enjoy and all that before the Olympic tennis tournaments start tomorrow! Here are the main highlights of the day:

Starting with the ladies, two Poles - Magda Linette (32) and Magdalena Frech (26) - will meet in the Livesport Open final in Prague at 11:30 CET. At 15:00 CET, two Russians - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Elina Avanesyan (21) - will face off in the final in Iasi, Romania.

On the ATP circuit, it's semi-final day in Kitzbuhel and Umag with in-form Matteo Berrettini (28) in action at the former and Andrey Rublev (26) at the latter tournament.

09:08 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

