Tennis Tracker: Rublev, Ruud, Zverev and Musetti all in action in Hamburg

Tennis Tracker: Rublev, Ruud, Zverev and Musetti all in action in Hamburg
The Hamburg European Open continues today on both the men's and women's sides, with a number of top players resuming their quests to win it. We'll bring you updates on all of the action there as well as what happens in the rest of the tournaments taking place across the world.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. The standout matches are taking place in Hamburg, where top seeds Andrey Rublev (25) and Casper Ruud (24) as well as Alexander Zverev (26) and reigning champion Lorenzo Musetti (21) will all be in action. 

