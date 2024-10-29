Tennis Tracker: Rune and De Minaur in action at Paris Masters after Rublev knocked out

Rune is in action this afternoon

Several of the world's biggest names take to the court at the Paris Masters today, including world number two Carlos Alcaraz (21), Aussie Alex de Minaur (25) and sixth seed Andrey Rublev (27).

15:42 CET - Sixth seed Andrey Rublev (27) has been dumped out in Paris after a closely fought 6-7(6), 6-7(5) loss to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (26). The defeat is a blow to the Russian's hopes of securing a place at next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Also through to the next round is the in-form Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21), with the Frenchman following up last week's title in Basel with a superb 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Frances Tiafoe (26).

14:46 CET - Alexei Popyrin (25) has produced an assured display in Paris, battling past Matteo Berrettini (28) in two competitive sets, 7-5, 7-6(2).

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, Sofia Kenin's (25) encouraging recent form shows no signs of slowing down, with the American beating qualifier Mei Yamaguchi (25) 6-4, 6-4.

12:58 CET - Home favourite Arthur Fils (20) and Jan-Lennard Struff (34) are both through in Paris after impressive straight-set victories over Marin Cilic (36) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) respectively.

12:14 CET - American youngster Alex Michelsen (20) has secured a brilliant win at the Paris Masters, crushing World No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz (27) 6-1, 6-3 in 53 minutes.

12:12 CET - Some breaking news coming out of the French capital. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner (22) has withdrawn from the Paris Masters due to a virus. Hopefully he recovers in time for the ATP Finals in a few weeks time.

10:28 CET - Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) is safely through in Hong Kong after a relatively routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Kyoka Okamura (29) saw the Russian secure her 50th victory of an impressive breakthrough season.

Joining Shnaider in the next round are Katie Boulter (28), Cristina Bucsa (26) and Suzan Lamens (25), who all claimed straight-set victories this morning.

Check out the full schedule in Hong Kong here.

10:13 CET - There was a notable result overnight in Merida, with third seed Ajla Tomljanovic (31) battling through a tough opening set to get the better of Elizabeth Mandlik (23) 7-6(9), 6-1.

Check out the full schedule in Merida here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis on what promises to be a thrilling day of action!

It's the second day at the prestigious ATP 1000 event in Paris and there are plenty of stars getting their tournament underway, including Carlos Alcaraz (21), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27).

Elsewhere, WTA events in Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida continue in the early rounds, with Diana Shnaider (20), Leylah Fernandez (22) and Sofia Kenin (25) all taking to the court.