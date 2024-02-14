Tennis Tracker: Rune and Rybakina in action, Zheng and Vondrousova knocked out

Holger Rune is in action in Rotterdam today
Holger Rune is in action in Rotterdam today
AFP, Flashscore
Tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach continue to gather momentum on a packed Wednesday schedule, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) among those in action.

16:09 CET - Karolina Pliskova (31) extends her impressive winning run to eight consecutive matches after recovering from a set down to outlast fellow Czech Linda Noskova (19) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

15:22 CET - Some disappointing news just breaking: Lesia Tsurenko (34) has had to withdraw from her match due to injury, meaning Naomi Osaka (26) gets a walkover into the quarters in Doha.

15:15 CET - Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng (21) has been knocked out in Qatar, after an inspired Leylah Fernandez (21) defeated her 7-5, 6-3 with a near faultless display. 

Danielle Collins (30) is also through as she cruised past Katerina Siniakova (27) 6-4, 6-3.

Over in Rotterdam, Grigor Dimitrov (32) beat Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(4), 6-3, and Milos Raonic (33) secured a really good 6-4, 6-4 win against Alexander Bublik (26).

14:13 CET - After winning the title on home soil in Marseille last week, Ugo Humbert (25) is out in Rotterdam, with Emil Ruusuvuori (24) battling to a 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 victory. 

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) continues to struggle for form with a disappointing 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in Doha.

12:58 CET - The first result of the day to bring you from Rotterdam, as experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) moves into the next round after beating Denis Shapovalov (24) in two close sets 7-6(4), 7-6(5)

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis action. There are plenty of intriguing matches in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach to get your teeth stuck into!

