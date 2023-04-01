Tennis Tracker: Rune, Swiatek and Djokovic all in action on first day of US Open

17:10 CET - The 2023 US Open is underway! 14 matches have just started, and in a matter of minutes, 2020 champion Dominic Thiem (29) will begin his tournament against 25th seed Alexander Bublik (26).
14:30 CET - One of the headline matches on the first day’s play at the US Open will be Novak Djokovic’s (36) tournament opener.
The Serb will be gunning for a record-extending 24th Gand Slam title in New York and the world number one ranking to boot.
You can read all about that and the rest of the tournament build-up here.
11:43 CET - Ahead of the start of the final Grand Slam of the year later today, you can check out the men's Order of Play here and the women's Order of Play here.
11:32 CET - This US Open will be Jack Sock's last, with the American retiring from tennis at the end of the tournament.
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the first day of the US Open! The action will get underway at 17:00 CET.