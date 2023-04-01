Tennis Tracker: Rune, Swiatek and Djokovic all in action on first day of US Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rune, Swiatek and Djokovic all in action on first day of US Open
Tennis Tracker: Rune, Swiatek and Djokovic all in action on first day of US Open
Updated
Swiatek is the top seed on the women's side
Swiatek is the top seed on the women's side
Reuters
The final Grand Slam of the year is here with the US Open starting today, and Iga Swiatek (22) and Holger Rune (20) will be among the first players to get their title charges underway.

17:10 CET - The 2023 US Open is underway! 14 matches have just started, and in a matter of minutes, 2020 champion Dominic Thiem (29) will begin his tournament against 25th seed Alexander Bublik (26).

Follow the match here

14:30 CET - One of the headline matches on the first day’s play at the US Open will be Novak Djokovic’s (36) tournament opener.

The Serb will be gunning for a record-extending 24th Gand Slam title in New York and the world number one ranking to boot.

You can read all about that and the rest of the tournament build-up here.

11:43 CET - Ahead of the start of the final Grand Slam of the year later today, you can check out the men's Order of Play here and the women's Order of Play here

11:32 CET - This US Open will be Jack Sock's last, with the American retiring from tennis at the end of the tournament.

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the first day of the US Open! The action will get underway at 17:00 CET. 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Tennis Tracker: Sorribes Tormo lifts Cleveland title as Baez takes opening Salem final set
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic eyeing 24th Grand Slam title and number one ranking as US Open gets underway
American player Jack Sock set to retire from tennis after US Open
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from US Open due to back injury
Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Novak Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Monday night action
Transfer News LIVE: Tierney joins Real Sociedad, Bayern interested in McTominay
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |