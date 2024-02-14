Tennis Tracker: Rune takes on Safiullin after Humbert and Vondrousova lose

Tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach continue to gather momentum on a packed Wednesday schedule, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) among those in action.

14:13 CET - After winning the title on home soil in Marseille last week, Ugo Humbert (25) is out in Rotterdam, with Emil Ruusuvuori (24) battling to a 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) continues to struggle for form with a disappointing 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in Doha.

12:58 CET - The first result of the day to bring you from Rotterdam, as experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) moves into the next round after beating Denis Shapovalov (24) in two close sets 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis action. There are plenty of intriguing matches in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach to get your teeth stuck into!