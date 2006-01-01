Tennis Tracker: Rune & Tsitsipas in action in Basel, Thiem beginning last tournament of career

Can Thiem keep his career going a few days longer?

It's another jam-packed day in the world of tennis with the opening rounds being completed in Guangzhou, Tokyo, Basel and Vienna.

17:51 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) is through to the second round in Vienna after beating Cameron Norrie (29) 6-4, 7-6.

The final big match of the night in Austria's capital may be the final one of a national hero's career, with Dominic Thiem (31) beginning his last tournament before he retires.

17:07 CET - Ben Shelton (22) has won his first match in Basel against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 6-3, 6-4.

16:27 CET - Elsewhere from Vienna, Marcos Giron (31) has won an all-American affair against Alex Michelsen (20) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to progress.

16:11 CET - Alex De Minaur (25) has come from a set down to avoid an upset as he wins 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Jan-Lennard Struff (34).

15:27 CET - In the final match of the day in Tokyo, ninth seed Katie Boulter (28) made light work of qualifier Priscilla Hon (26), winning 6-1, 6-4.

15:22 CET - In the other early match in Basel, wildcard Dominic Stricker (22) has stunned world number 35 Tallon Griekspoor (28) to win 6-4, 6-4.

15:15 CET - Denis Shapovalov (25) has wasted no time booking his spot into the next round in Basel as he beats teenager Juncheng Shang (19) 6-1, 6-4 in the first result of the day.

14:25 CET - The day's first match has wrapped up in Vienna with Miomir Kecmanovic (25) defeating Mariano Navone (23) 6-2, 6-4.

Over in Guangzhou, the action has ended for today with an upset as eighth seed Kamilla Rakhimova (23) lost to wild card Zhang Shuai (35) 6-2, 6-1.

Catch up on all the results from Guangzhou here.

14:15 CET - Poland's Iga Swiatek (23) will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November, where they face hosts Spain in the opening match, the world number two has announced.

Read more on that story here.

12:25 CET - Second seed Marie Bouzkova (26) has also moved into the next round in Guangzhou with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Osaka champion Suzan Lamens (25).

10:53 CET - Top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) has advanced with ease in Guangzhou, beating Petra Martic (33) 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour.

08:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, which is already well underway.

You can catch up on everything that's already happened in Guangzhou here, and see the results from Tokyo here.