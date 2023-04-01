Tennis Tracker: Rune wins thriller to reach French Open quarters, Zverev and Swiatek through

Iga Swiatek (22), Holger Rune (20) and Casper Ruud (24) were among those playing to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday and we have all the updates and highlights right here on the Tennis Tracker for you as well as all the breaking global news.

00:11 CET - That's all for today's tennis action, tune in on the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow for the start of the French Open quarter-finals!



23:19 CET - Holger Rune (20) was controversially aided by a wrong umpiring call in his win over Francisco Cerundolo (24) today.

The Dane commented on the event, "Some umpires make mistakes. Some for me, some for him. That's life."

True words but a very bitter pill to swallow for Cerundolo.

22:59 CET - Not to be outdone by Zverev, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23) has also won in straight sets against Yoshihito Nishioka (27) to advance to a final-eight showdown with the German. Etcheverry won 7-6(10/8), 6-0, 6-1.

22:55 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has breezed past Grigor Dimitrov (32) in straight sets to reach the French Open quarter-finals. The match finished 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

20:34 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has waltzed through to the quarter-finals in Paris after Lesia Tsurenko (34) retired hurt from their round-of-16 match. Swiatek will next play Coco Gauff (19).

"I'm sorry, playing Iga was my priority, I'm very sorry," Tsurenko told a press conference.

"I've had this virus for a couple of days and today it was tough for me to warm up and I hoped I would feel better during the match but unfortunately it got worse. My body could not take it."

19:25 CET - In what will surely go down as one of the best matches of the tournament, Holger Rune (20) has won a five-set thriller with Francisco Cerundolo (24), prevailing 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

Next up for the Norwegian is fellow Scandinavian player Ruud.

17:55 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has beaten Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals at the French Open.

16:15 CET - Jabeur today became the first African player to reach the quarter-finals at each of the four majors in the Open Era, but isn't yet thinking too much about breaking other records.

"For now, I just want to take it one match at a time," she told reporters. "I will have a very difficult quarter-final. I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm going to push more for the next few matches."

16:03 CET - Casper Ruud (24), last year's runner-up, has made it to the last eight again, beating Nicolas Jarry (27) in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, 7-5.

15:00 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) will face Jabeur in the quarter-finals after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5.

12:50 CET - The first match of the day has gone the way of the favourite, with Ons Jabeur (28) beating Bernarda Pera (28) in just over an hour.

11:12 CET - We are underway at the French Open for another day. It's getting pretty close to the pointy end of things now with the quarter-finals spots filling up.

Stay tuned with us on the Tennis Tracker to see who makes the final eight on the men's and women's sides.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's French Open matches, which will see several top players try to secure a place in the quarter-finals.