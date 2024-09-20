Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Cerundolo first up on opening day of Laver Cup

Perhaps the most unique event on the tennis calendar is here with the Laver Cup - men's tennis' answer to the Ryder Cup - getting underway today, and with a number of tournaments approaching their final stages in Asia too, there's plenty to keep you entertained.

12:55 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has pulled out of the China Open for personal reasons following her withdrawals from the Canadian and Korean Opens. Read more here.

12:45 CET - First up in the Laver Cup will be a singles tie between Team Europe's Casper Ruud (25) and Team World's Francisco Cerundolo (26) at the hour.

Following that, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) faces Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) before Grigor Dimitrov (33) plays Ajejandro Tabilo (27). Follow all the singles action here.

Later on, from 20:30 CET - a blockbuster doubles clash pits Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Alexander Zverev (27) against Taylor Fritz (26) and Ben Shelton (21). That should be fun!

10:53 CET - Due to rain in Seoul, there will be no action in the South Korean capital today after all, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals now set to be played on Saturday instead.

10:08 CET - There's a lot to look forward to today with this year's Laver Cup getting underway this afternoon, but we've got plenty of action in Asia before that.

The main event is the Seoul Open quarter-finals, with the first about to begin. Check out the order of play here.

08:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!