Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Collins looking to wrap up titles, Stearns wins in Rabat

With the French Open beginning tomorrow, Casper Ruud and Danielle Collins are looking to finish their preparatons in style by claiming titles in Geneva and Strasbourg respectively.

14:24 CET - In the first of the women's finals today, American Peyton Stearns (22) has cruised to the title in Rabat, Morocco after beating Mayar Sherif (28) 6-2, 6-1. It's Stearns' first WTA Tour title!

12:42 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has come back to beat Flavio Cobolli (22) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the second semi-final in Geneva to set up a final with Tomas Machac (23) later today.

You can follow the final here from 15:00 CET.

And that is just one of four finals today! Stay tuned for the results from Lyon, Rabat and Strasbourg as well.

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final day of French Open preparations!

Due to rain delays yesterday we have an early start on the agenda with Casper Ruud (25) taking on Flavio Cobolli (22) in the second Geneva semi-final in just an hour's time, with the winner facing Tomas Machac (23) in the final later today.