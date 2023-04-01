Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Gauff make it into French Open quarters, Rune on court

Iga Swiatek (22), Holger Rune (20) and Casper Ruud (24) are among those playing to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open today and we'll bring you all the updates and highlights right here on the Tennis Tracker as well as all the breaking global news.

17:55 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has beaten Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28) 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals at the French Open.

16:15 CET - Jabeur today became the first African player to reach the quarter-finals at each of the four majors in the Open Era, but isn't yet thinking too much about breaking other records.

"For now, I just want to take it one match at a time," she told reporters. "I will have a very difficult quarter-final. I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm going to push more for the next few matches."

16:03 CET - Casper Ruud (24), last year's runner-up, has made it to the last eight again, beating Nicolas Jarry (27) in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, 7-5.

15:00 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) will face Jabeur in the quarter-finals after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5.

12:50 CET - The first match of the day has gone the way of the favourite, with Ons Jabeur (28) beating Bernarda Pera (28) in just over an hour.

11:12 CET - We are underway at the French Open for another day. It's getting pretty close to the pointy end of things now with the quarter-finals spots filling up.

Stay tuned with us on the Tennis Tracker to see who makes the final eight on the men's and women's sides.

You can see the women's schedule here and the men's here.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's French Open matches, which will see several top players try to secure a place in the quarter-finals.