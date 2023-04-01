Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup

Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup

Alcaraz won his first Hopman Cup match on Friday

It was an exciting day in the world of tennis, with the top four seeds facing off in the Swedish Open semi-finals and man of the moment Carlos Alcaraz (20) in action at the Hopman Cup.

21:40 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) has won the first semi-final over in Newport, beating fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert (25) 6-4, 6-3.

Mannarino - Humbert highlights Flashscore

Mannarino's post-match comments Flashscore

20:12 CET - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) has overcome Croatia's Borna Coric (26) in their Hopman Cup men's singles tie. The match ended 6-3,7-6(8), 10-5.

Earlier, in the women's leg of that same tie, Donna Vekic (27) defeated Rebeka Masarova (23) 6-2, 6-1 meaning that Spain and Croatia each scored a point. The mixed doubles will decide it!

The final of the Hopman Cup will be held tomorrow and is between France and Switzerland.

18:02 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has beaten Francisco Cerundolo (24) in the second semi-final at the Swedish Open to set up a final with Casper Ruud (24).

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Russian, who dropped the second set on the way to winning the match 7-6(8), 6-7(9), 6-3.

Rublev - Cerundolo highlights Flashscore

Rublev's post-match comments Flashscore

15:10 CET - Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva (38) was blocked on Friday from entering Poland ahead of the Warsaw Open starting next week for reasons of state security and public safety, the Polish interior ministry said on Saturday.

You can more about that story here.

14:55 CET - Casper Ruud (24) has defeated Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-3, 7-5 in the first semi-final at the Swedish Open in Bastad.

Andrey Rublev (25) will face Francisco Cerundolo (24) in the other semi-final shortly.

Ruud - Musetti highlights Flashscore

Ruud's post-match comments Flashscore

14:45 CET - Pedro Cachin (28) will meet Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) in the final of the Swiss Open tomorrow after he beat Hamad Medjedovic (20) 6-3, 6-1 in their semi-final.

Earlier, in Budapest, Kateryna Baindl (29) won the delayed last quarter to set up a semi-final with Claire Liu (23) later today.

13:11 CET - Earlier, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) defeated Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 6-2, 6-3 to book his place in the final at the Swiss Open.

13:05 CET - Play is about to start in the first semi-final at the Swedish Open between Casper Ruud (24) and Lorenzo Musetti (21).

Stay tuned to the tracker throughout the day for updates from Bastad, Gstaad, Budapest, Palermo and more!

10:48 CET - Yesterday's WTA Flash Moment of the day was this rally-winning lob from Claire Liu (23) in her win at the Hungarian Grand Prix tournament.

Yesterday's WTA Flash Moment Flashscore

10:39 CET - Overnight, Zheng Qinwen (26) moved into the Palermo semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Emma Navarro (22).

Zheng vs Navarro highlights Flashscore

Zheng interview Flashscore

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, in which we'll bring you live updates of all the top games.

That includes the Swedish Open semi-finals, in which Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will face Lorenzo Musetti (21) and Francisco Cerundolo (24) respectively, while Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be taking on Borna Coric (26) at the Hopman Cup.