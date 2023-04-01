Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals
Rublev is looking to win his second title of the season
Rublev is looking to win his second title of the season
Reuters
Five tennis tournaments are coming to an end today including the Swedish Open in Bastad, where top seeds Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will fight for the title.

08:47 CET - Croatia's Borna Coric (26) and Donna Vekic (27) yesterday outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Rebeka Masarova (23) 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles clash to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the clay courts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

Read the full story here

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, which will feature five finals, with the standout clash being the one between world number four Casper Ruud (24) and world number seven Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon, Rublev downs Zverev in Bastad
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo
Show more
Tennis
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Russian player Vera Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland ahead of Warsaw Open
Updated
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Zhang Shuai retires in tears after opponent Amarissa Toth erases mark on court
International Tennis Federation says finances in strong shape with 2022 revenue increase
Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland
Marketa Vondrousova vows to shun media spotlight after Wimbledon win
Mikael Ymer suspended from tennis for 18 months for missed doping tests
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Aston Villa snap up Diaby
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Manchester City hungry for more success next season, says manager Guardiola
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |