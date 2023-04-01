Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals

Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals

Rublev is looking to win his second title of the season

Five tennis tournaments are coming to an end today including the Swedish Open in Bastad, where top seeds Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will fight for the title.

08:47 CET - Croatia's Borna Coric (26) and Donna Vekic (27) yesterday outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Rebeka Masarova (23) 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles clash to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the clay courts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

Read the full story here

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, which will feature five finals, with the standout clash being the one between world number four Casper Ruud (24) and world number seven Andrey Rublev (25) in Sweden.