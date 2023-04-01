Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win first-round matches in Hamburg, Zverev to come

The Hamburg European Open continues today on both the men's and women's sides, with a number of top players resuming their quests to win it. We'll bring you updates on all of the action there as well as what happens in the rest of the tournaments taking place across the world.

20:17 CET - Moving to the Croatian Open in Umag, where veteran Stan Wawrinka (38) has beaten qualifier Filip Misolic (21) with relative ease 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round match.

Wawrinka - Misolic highlights
Flashscore
Wawrinka's post-match interview
Flashscore

Earlier in the day at Umag, Jaume Munar (26), Fabian Marozsan (23) and Marco Cecchinato (30) all won their opening fixtures while Alexei Popyrin (23) advanced to the third round.

20:12 CET - Seventh seed Arantxa Rus (32) has defeated Nadia Podoroska (26) in their second-round meeting in Hamburg. It finished 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Rus - Podoroska highlights
Flashscore

19:46 CET - Anna Bondar (26) has beaten teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva (16) in Lausanne, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Bondar interview
Flashscore

19:16 CET - Top seed Casper Ruud (24) has made it through in Hamburg, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 against Sebastian Baez (22).

Ruud - Baez highlights
Flashscore
Ruud's post-match comments
Flashscore

17:31 CET - Due to inclement weather, all of today's remaining matches at the Warsaw Open have been postponed.

Before the rain set in, Tatjana Maria (35) and Yanina Wickmayer (33) both won their second-round matches. 

16:52 CET - Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) has come back to defeat Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) in their first-round match in Hamburg. The lengthy match ended 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(9-7).

Earlier, Laslo Djere (28) beat Guido Pella (33) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in their second-round meeting on the men's side.

Zapata Miralles - Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Rublev's post-match comments
Flashscore

 15:00 CET - A bit of rain has forced a delay to the action at the Warsaw Open. We will have updates from the day's play there when it returns.

14:23 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has taken the court in Hamburg! Stay tuned for the result and highlights from his encounter with Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26).

14:00 CET - Sixth seed Yulia Putintseva (28) has been bundled out of the Hamburg European Open by Jule Niemeier (23). The match finished 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Putintseva - Niemeier highlights
Flashscore
Niemeier's post-match comments
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. The standout matches are taking place in Hamburg, where top seeds Andrey Rublev (25) and Casper Ruud (24) as well as Alexander Zverev (26) and reigning champion Lorenzo Musetti (21) will all be in action. 

