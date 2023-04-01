Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win opening matches in Hamburg, Zverev into quarters

Rublev is the second seed in Hamburg

The Hamburg European Open continues today on both the men's and women's sides, with a number of top players resuming their quests to win it. We'll bring you updates on all of the action there as well as what happens in the rest of the tournaments taking place across the world.

23:05 CET - Our pick of the ladies' action today was a scintillating rally between Germany's Noma Noha Akugue (19) and Australian Storm Hunter (28) in their second-round tie at Hamburg.

WTA Flash Moment of the day Flashscore

23:00 CET - Our men's moment of the day was some sublime hitting from Andrey Rublev (25) in his first-round win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) in Hamburg.

ATP Flash Moment of the day Flashscore

22:32 CET - In the last match of the day at Hamburg, Alexander Zverev (26) has defeated Maximilian Marterer (28) to advance to the quarter-finals. The match ended 6-3, 7-5.

Zverev will next face youngster Luca van Assche (19), who upset seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

21:00 CET - Former Ukrainian world number three Elina Svitolina (28) and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (23) have been handed wildcards to compete in the Washington Open later this month.

More on that story here.

20:17 CET - Moving to the Croatian Open in Umag, where veteran Stan Wawrinka (38) has beaten qualifier Filip Misolic (21) with relative ease 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round match.

Wawrinka - Misolic highlights Flashscore

Wawrinka's post-match interview Flashscore

Earlier in the day at Umag, Jaume Munar (26), Fabian Marozsan (23) and Marco Cecchinato (30) all won their opening fixtures while Alexei Popyrin (23) advanced to the third round.

20:12 CET - Seventh seed Arantxa Rus (32) has defeated Nadia Podoroska (26) in their second-round meeting in Hamburg. It finished 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Rus - Podoroska highlights Flashscore

19:46 CET - Anna Bondar (26) has beaten teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva (16) in Lausanne, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Bondar interview Flashscore

19:16 CET - Top seed Casper Ruud (24) has made it through in Hamburg, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 against Sebastian Baez (22).

Ruud - Baez highlights Flashscore

Ruud's post-match comments Flashscore

17:31 CET - Due to inclement weather, all of today's remaining matches at the Warsaw Open have been postponed.

Before the rain set in, Tatjana Maria (35) and Yanina Wickmayer (33) both won their second-round matches.

16:52 CET - Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) has come back to defeat Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) in their first-round match in Hamburg. The lengthy match ended 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(9-7).

Earlier, Laslo Djere (28) beat Guido Pella (33) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in their second-round meeting on the men's side.

Zapata Miralles - Rublev highlights Flashscore

Rublev's post-match comments Flashscore

15:00 CET - A bit of rain has forced a delay to the action at the Warsaw Open. We will have updates from the day's play there when it returns.

14:23 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has taken the court in Hamburg! Stay tuned for the result and highlights from his encounter with Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26).

14:00 CET - Sixth seed Yulia Putintseva (28) has been bundled out of the Hamburg European Open by Jule Niemeier (23). The match finished 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Putintseva - Niemeier highlights Flashscore

Niemeier's post-match comments Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. The standout matches are taking place in Hamburg, where top seeds Andrey Rublev (25) and Casper Ruud (24) as well as Alexander Zverev (26) and reigning champion Lorenzo Musetti (21) will all be in action.