Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Svitolina in early action, Alcaraz and Gauff up later

Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Svitolina in early action, Alcaraz and Gauff up later

Casper Ruud is in action today
Casper Ruud is in action todayAFP, Flashscore
It's Day Three at Wimbledon as the second round gets underway, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (21), Coco Gauff (20) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action.

08:10 CET - It's a blockbuster schedule on the men's side of the draw as Jannik Sinner (22) comes up against compatriot Matteo Berrettini (28), while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Casper Ruud (25) all take to the court.

On the women's side of the tournament, the standout clash is between Naomi Osaka (26) and 19th seed Emma Navarro (23). Elsewhere, Maria Sakkari (28), Madison Keys (29) and Coco Gauff (20) are all in second-round action.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day Three at Wimbledon!

