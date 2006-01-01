Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev level heading into third set after Alcaraz beats Sinner

Ruud is targeting his third Roland Garros final
Ruud is targeting his third Roland Garros finalProfimedia, Flashscore
It's the day of the men's semi-finals at the French Open. Arguably the world's two best players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will contest the first before clay-court specialist Casper Ruud and Rome champion Alexander Zverev fight for the right to join the winner in Sunday's final.

20:08 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has made a mighty impressive start to his semi-final, taking the first set 6-2 in dominant fashion against Alexander Zverev (27).

18:52 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) is a French Open finalist! The Spaniard has beaten Jannik Sinner (22) 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to move into the final at Roland Garros for the first time.

The match stats
The match statsFlashscore

17:57 CET - Into a decider we go! Alcaraz broke serve in what turned out to be the final game of the fourth set to level things up again in a match that has never really got going, with both players struggling at times. 

That will hopefully change in the fifth and final set. Follow it here

17:08 CET - The third set has been won by Sinner, 6-3. The new world number one was a break down and struggling with hand cramps, but bounced back after a massage from his trainer to retake the lead of the match. 

Neither player is currently producing their best tennis, will that change in set four?

16:13 CET - Alcaraz strikes back! The Spaniard fought back from 2-0 down in the second to win it 6-3, raising his level hugely. This is becoming the high-quality affair we were hoping for now.

15:19 CET - It has been a stunning start to the match for Jannik Sinner (22), soaring to take the first set 6-2 in exactly 40 minutes. Carlos Alcaraz (21) has looked nervy so far with a number of errors coming from his forehand wing. He will need to work out a way to get back into the contest.

11:31 CET - First up today is the match we've all been hoping for, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) adding a ninth chapter to their thrilling rivalry.

They've split the first eight and the four most recent clashes evenly, with the Italian winning their only match on clay back in 2022.

The action will begin at 14:30 CET.

Alcaraz vs Sinner H2H
Alcaraz vs Sinner H2HFlashscore

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's semi-finals!

