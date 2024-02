Tennis Tracker: Ruud beats Tsitsipas to reach Los Cabos final, Thompson outlasts Zverev

Tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Rio and Los Cabos have all reached the business end of proceedings, with several of the leading stars on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month’s Sunshine Double.

10:30 CET - The first showpiece match of the day is in Dubai, where surprise finalists Jasmine Paolini (28) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) will battle it out for their maiden WTA 1000 title.

Anna Kalinskaya's last four results Flashscore

09:00 CET - Before we turn our attention to the finals in Dubai and Doha later this afternoon, there were some big matches played in Rio and Los Cabos overnight and this morning.

Cameron Norrie (28) and Mariano Navone (22) both sealed three-set victories to book a semi-final date in Rio. The other semi sees Francisco Cerundolo (25) face fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez (23).

Meanwhile, in Los Cabos, Casper Ruud (25) battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-4, 7-6(4). The Norwegian will face Jordan Thompson (29) in the final after the Australian defeated top seed Alexander Zverev (26) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) in a mammoth contest lasting three hours and 40 minutes.

08:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis. It promises to be a big one, with finals in both Dubai and Doha while tournaments in Rio and Los Cabos also reach the business end of proceedings!