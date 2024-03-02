Tennis Tracker: Ruud downs Rune in Acapulco, Bublik and Humbert to face off in Dubai final

Ruud won the battle of the Scandinavians

It's a big day in the world of tennis, with Casper Ruud (25) and Holger Rune (20) facing off in Mexico before Ugo Humbert (25) and Alexander Bublik (26) battle it out in the final of the Dubai Championships.

08:45 CET - North of the border in San Diego, world number five Jessica Pegula (30) won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 against Anna Blinkova (25) to move into the last four.

08:40 CET - We have plenty to catch you up on from overnight, with the big news being that world number 11 Casper Ruud (25) beat world number seven Holger Rune (20) to reach the Acapulco final, where he will face Alex De Minaur (25).

08:36 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!