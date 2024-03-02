Tennis Tracker: Ruud downs Rune in Acapulco, Bublik and Humbert to face off in Dubai final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Ruud downs Rune in Acapulco, Bublik and Humbert to face off in Dubai final
Tennis Tracker: Ruud downs Rune in Acapulco, Bublik and Humbert to face off in Dubai final
Ruud won the battle of the Scandinavians
Ruud won the battle of the Scandinavians
Reuters, Flashscore
It's a big day in the world of tennis, with Casper Ruud (25) and Holger Rune (20) facing off in Mexico before Ugo Humbert (25) and Alexander Bublik (26) battle it out in the final of the Dubai Championships.

08:45 CET - North of the border in San Diego, world number five Jessica Pegula (30) won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 against Anna Blinkova (25) to move into the last four.

Catch up on all the WTA action here

08:40 CET - We have plenty to catch you up on from overnight, with the big news being that world number 11 Casper Ruud (25) beat world number seven Holger Rune (20) to reach the Acapulco final, where he will face Alex De Minaur (25).

Click here to read more 

08:36 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
WTA roundup: Collins forced to retire from Austin quarter-final, Pegula wins in San Diego
Ruud outlasts Rune in physical battle to join De Minauar in Acapulco final
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Updated
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev cruises into Dubai semi-finals, De Minaur beats Tsitsipas
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins controls third set to reach Austin quarters
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert
Daniil Medvedev beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to cruise into Dubai semi-finals
ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset in Dubai, Medvedev and Rublev progress
WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter
Most Read
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings