Casper Ruud (24) and Andrey Rublev (25) will be playing for a place in the Hamburg quarter-finals today, while second seed Karolina Muchova (26) will be looking to do so in Warsaw. You can keep up with how they all get on right here.

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. With a number of top players taking to court, we'll be bringing you updates on all the action in Hamburg, Warsaw, Atlanta, Lausanne and Umag.