Tennis Tracker: Ruud, Swiatek take to court as top seeds look for spots in French Open final four

7:43 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) described his French Open demolition of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as one of the best matches of his young career and said his level was only improving ahead of a meeting with Novak Djokovic (36).
Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.
"Yeah, I think my level is getting better every time I'm winning. I think today was such a great level. I played really well. I'd say one of the best matches of my career," Alcaraz told reporters.
"I'd say everything that I did, it was easy...I try to do it simple for me. Every shot that I'm making in the match means that I'm really comfortable on that shot.
"I feel great. I feel that every time that I make that shot, it's going to be in. So it's simple for me, as well."
Read the full story here.
7:33 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) put his three-set mauling by top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) in their French Open quarter-final down to sleeping pills, pre-match naps, and late matches rather than the Spaniard's sensational quality.
Alcaraz pulverised the fifth seed to take a 6-2, 6-1, 5-1 lead with a jaw-dropping display before a brief comeback by Tsitsipas forced a third-set tiebreak which the Spaniard won as well.
While Alcaraz described the win as one of the best of his career, for his opponent the defeat was self-induced.
"One thing that I'm going to try to avoid in the future is have melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn't seem to be working," a visibly disappointed Tsitsipas said.
"I don't think he played any crazy tennis. I allowed it to happen. I don't think he played his best match. He played great. I mean, I don't think he played exceptional, but he played great.
"He played tennis with few errors and that was enough to beat me."
Read the full story here.
7:05 CET - We’ve got ourselves a repeat of last year’s women’s final as Coco Gauff takes on current champion and world number one Iga Swiatek. The other quarter-final involves Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur.
Already a step away from the final are world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova.
Meanwhile, in ATP action, the Roland Garros 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud continues his path to redemption as he challenges on form Holger Rune, who is aiming for his fourth clay final of the year.
A couple of underdogs are on the other end of the draw as Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry play for the semi-final.
The winners will be following Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz who are set to provide a mouth-watering clash later on in the week.