Tennis Tracker: Ruud, Swiatek take to court as top seeds look for spots in French Open final four

Swiatek is the current French Open champion
Reuters
The first set of semi-finalists on both ATP and WTA have been confirmed and the other end of the draw is set to be established by the end of today. Drawing to the end of another week of entertaining tennis, stay tuned as we bring you the latest!

7:43 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) described his French Open demolition of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as one of the best matches of his young career and said his level was only improving ahead of a meeting with Novak Djokovic (36).

Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.

"Yeah, I think my level is getting better every time I'm winning. I think today was such a great level. I played really well. I'd say one of the best matches of my career," Alcaraz told reporters.

"I'd say everything that I did, it was easy...I try to do it simple for me. Every shot that I'm making in the match means that I'm really comfortable on that shot.

"I feel great. I feel that every time that I make that shot, it's going to be in. So it's simple for me, as well."

Read the full story here.

7:33 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) put his three-set mauling by top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) in their French Open quarter-final down to sleeping pills, pre-match naps, and late matches rather than the Spaniard's sensational quality.

Alcaraz pulverised the fifth seed to take a 6-2, 6-1, 5-1 lead with a jaw-dropping display before a brief comeback by Tsitsipas forced a third-set tiebreak which the Spaniard won as well.

While Alcaraz described the win as one of the best of his career, for his opponent the defeat was self-induced.

"One thing that I'm going to try to avoid in the future is have melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn't seem to be working," a visibly disappointed Tsitsipas said.

"I don't think he played any crazy tennis. I allowed it to happen. I don't think he played his best match. He played great. I mean, I don't think he played exceptional, but he played great.

"He played tennis with few errors and that was enough to beat me."

Read the full story here.

7:05 CET - We’ve got ourselves a repeat of last year’s women’s final as Coco Gauff takes on current champion and world number one Iga Swiatek. The other quarter-final involves Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur.

Already a step away from the final are world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, in ATP action, the Roland Garros 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud continues his path to redemption as he challenges on form Holger Rune, who is aiming for his fourth clay final of the year.
A couple of underdogs are on the other end of the draw as Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry play for the semi-final.

The winners will be following Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz who are set to provide a mouth-watering clash later on in the week.

