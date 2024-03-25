Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Azarenka into Miami quarter-finals, Gauff stunned by Garcia

With the weather looking to have cleared up after rain delays over the weekend, we're all set for a busy day at the Miami Open that will see a whole host of big names look to move into the next round.

22:48 CET - There has been yet another shock result amongst the women in Miami! Home favourite Coco Gauff (20) has been dumped out by Caroline Garcia (30), falling to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to her French opponent.

22:22 CET - After a really competitive first set, Victoria Azarenka (34) has beaten Katie Boulter (27) 7-5, 6-1 to move into the next round in Miami.

21:40 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) is continuing his fine season, with the Aussie overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 7-6(3), 6-4. His girlfriend Katie Boulter (27) is currently on court against Victoria Azarenka (34) - he will surely be keeping an eye on that one.

20:41 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has secured her most convincing win of the tournament so far, defeating Madison Keys (29) 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Miami.

20:14 CET - Another seed is out of the women's draw, with Yulia Putintseva (29) defeating Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-4, 7-6(5) in a real slugfest that lasted two hours and twenty minutes.

19:10 CET - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (26) has advanced to the next round without too much trouble, beating home favourite Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6, 6-3

15th seed Karen Khachanov (27) has also made it through with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 win over 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo (25).

18:30 CET - The man who defeated Holger Rune, Fabian Marozsan (24), is into the quarter-finals of Miami after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin (24).

14:59 CET - Just as we said that, Kalinskaya pulled out of her match with a thigh injury, meaning that Sakkari automatically advances to the quarter-finals.

“Hi everybody! I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to playing today. But unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support," Kalinskaya said.

14:54 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, and it's starting now with Maria Sakkari (28) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Francisco Cerundolo (25).

14:09 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!

