Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Hurkacz secure wins, Sinner and Zheng in action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Hurkacz secure wins, Sinner and Zheng in action

Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Hurkacz secure wins, Sinner and Zheng in action

Elena Rybakina is in action today
Elena Rybakina is in action todayAFP, Flashscore
The grass-court season is well underway, as several of the world's best players look to gain valuable momentum at Queen's, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin.

13:43 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) is safely through in Halle, battling past James Duckworth (32) 7-6(3), 6-4 in two close sets. Meanwhile, in Birmingham, Yulia Putintseva (29) has booked her place in the quarter-finals after an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anhelina Kalinina (27).

12:50 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (25) has beaten Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-4, 7-5 in Berlin, while world number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) has retired with an injury against Anna Kalinskaya (25).

10:05 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) continue their preparations for Wimbledon today, while Alexander Zverev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) also take to the court.

Meanwhile, on the women's tour, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all begin their campaigns in Berlin.

Check out the schedules for all four of this week's tournaments below:

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Medvedev claim wins, Rune and Ostapenko stunned
Show more
Tennis
Karolina Muchova set for return after injury with Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Djokovic to play at Paris 2024, Serbia's Olympic Committee confirms
Defending champion Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener
Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings