Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Hurkacz secure wins, Sinner and Zheng in action

The grass-court season is well underway, as several of the world's best players look to gain valuable momentum at Queen's, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin.

13:43 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) is safely through in Halle, battling past James Duckworth (32) 7-6(3), 6-4 in two close sets. Meanwhile, in Birmingham, Yulia Putintseva (29) has booked her place in the quarter-finals after an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anhelina Kalinina (27).

12:50 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (25) has beaten Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-4, 7-5 in Berlin, while world number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) has retired with an injury against Anna Kalinskaya (25).

10:05 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) continue their preparations for Wimbledon today, while Alexander Zverev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) also take to the court.

Meanwhile, on the women's tour, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all begin their campaigns in Berlin.

Check out the schedules for all four of this week's tournaments below:

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!