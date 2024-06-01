Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sabalenka cruise through, Medvedev in action

Elena Rybakina is in third-round action today
Elena Rybakina is in third-round action todayProfimedia, Flashscore
The third round comes to an end today in Roland Garros, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (26), Elena Rybakina (24) and Novak Djokovic (37) all looking to secure a spot in the second week of the tournament.

17:45 CET - After another lengthy rain delay play is finally back underway on the outside courts at Roland Garros!

14:59 CET - World No.2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26) has beaten close friend Paula Badosa (26) 7-5, 6-2 to continue her unbeaten run in Grand Slams in 2024.

14:30 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) impressive start to the French Open showed no signs of slowing down after he made light work of a tough opponent on paper. Felix beat American Ben Shelton (21) 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to secure his place in the second week of Roland Garros.

13:22 CET - Despite a slow start, world No.4 Elena Rybakina (24) produced some good tennis to cruise to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens (28), advancing to the fourth round. 

12:48 CET - Russian-born Varvara Gracheva (23), who is making her debut at Roland Garros as a Frenchwoman, has delighted the home crowd, sealing a 7-5, 6-3 win over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (33). She is now into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

10:32 CET - We're just over 30 minutes away from play starting in the French capital. The first big names to take to the court will be Alex de Minaur (25), Qinwen Zheng (21) and Elena Rybakina (24), while Daniil Medvedev (28), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Novak Djokovic (37) all follow later on.

There are also three men's matches from yesterday that still need to be completed, including Ben Shelton (21) against Felix Auger-Aliassime (23). 

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

