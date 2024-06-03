Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sabalenka in early action, Djokovic facing Cerundolo

Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sabalenka in early action, Djokovic facing Cerundolo

Can Djokovic move into the last eight?
Can Djokovic move into the last eight?Reuters
There are four quarter-final places still up for grabs on both the men's and the women's side of the French Open, and some of the biggest names in the sport are today battling to fill them.

08:50 CET - We've got a huge day ahead of us in Paris, with Novak Djokovic (37), Alexander Zverev (27), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) all looking to move into the quarter-finals. 

First up is Rybakina, who will face Elina Svitolina (29) in just over two hours. 

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
