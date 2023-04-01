Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Swiatek in action as Wimbledon looms large

There’s just one week until Wimbledon begins, with players looking to finalise their preparation before they head to London. For the women this week, the action takes place in Bad Homburg and Eastbourne, while the men are also in Eastbourne as well as Mallorca. Here at the Tennis Tracker, we will keep you up to date with the results and some highlights, as well as any big news.

09:16 CET - World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.

Read about that story here.

07:20 CET - The big stars on display today are on the WTA Tour. At Eastbourne, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Xiyu Wang (22), while over in Germany, Iga Swiatek (22) plays her first match since winning Roland Garros, as she takes on Tatjana Maria (35).