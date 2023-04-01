Tennis Tracker: Rybakina faces Kasatkina in Abu Dhabi final, Dimitrov takes on Humbert

Elena Rybakina is in the Abu Dhabi final
AFP, Flashscore
Another busy week of tennis approaches its final chapter, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj all coming to a conclusion on a blockbuster day of action.

14:10 CET - Our first final of the day, which takes place in Abu Dhabi, between Elena Rybakina (24) and Daria Kasatkina (26) is now underway.

You can follow the match now.

09:30 CET - The first final of the day comes in Abu Dhabi, with top seed Elena Rybakina (24) taking on world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26).

You can follow the match from 14:00 CET here. 

Recent H2H meetings
Flashscore

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Sunday’s tennis action! 

Tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj have all reached the final stage, as many of the world’s top players look to secure their first title of the year.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Paul sees off Shelton to book place in Dallas Open final
Elena Rybakina sets up Daria Kasatkina showdown in Abu Dhabi final
Updated
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur
