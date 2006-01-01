Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Azarenka in Berlin, Fritz and Hurkacz also in action

We've reached the quarter-final stage at Queen's, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham as several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA Tours look to secure a grass-court title with Wimbledon on the horizon.

09:30 CET - We've got a brilliant day of tennis ahead, with Jannik Sinner (22) and Alexander Zverev (27) both in action in Halle, while Elena Rybakina (25), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all take to the court in Berlin.

Check out the schedules for all four of this week's tournaments below:

Queen's (ATP) & Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA) & Birmingham (WTA)

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!