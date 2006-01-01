Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Paolini in quarters, Sabalenka and Zverev to follow

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Paolini in quarters, Sabalenka and Zverev to follow

Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Paolini in quarters, Sabalenka and Zverev to follow

Elena Rybakina is in quarter-final action today
Elena Rybakina is in quarter-final action todayAFP, Flashscore
It's the second day of quarter-final action at Roland Garros, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

13:52 CET - We're less than 30 minutes away from the first quarter-final of the day between 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) and world number four Elena Rybakina (24).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:30 CET - Despite Novak Djokovic's (37) unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament, there are still three mouthwatering quarter-finals to look forward to in the French capital.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Jasmine Paolini vs Elena Rybakina - 14:15 CET

Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka - 15:45 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur - 20:15 CET

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner & Alcaraz set up semi
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into French Open quarters, Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through
Show more
Tennis
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Jannik Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking
Teenager Mirra Andreeva frees her mind in quest for French Open upset
Alcaraz steamrolls Tsitsipas to book semi-final with Sinner at French Open
Updated
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
Updated
Sinner holds off Dimitrov challenge to clinch French Open semi-final spot
Updated
Coco Gauff can make it a 'Big Four' at top of women's game, says Ons Jabeur
Ruthless Swiatek swats Vondrousova aside to set up semi-final with Gauff
Updated
Spirited Gauff comes back to overpower Jabeur and reach French Open semi-finals
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings