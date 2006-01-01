Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Paolini in quarters, Sabalenka and Zverev to follow

It's the second day of quarter-final action at Roland Garros, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

13:52 CET - We're less than 30 minutes away from the first quarter-final of the day between 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) and world number four Elena Rybakina (24).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:30 CET - Despite Novak Djokovic's (37) unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament, there are still three mouthwatering quarter-finals to look forward to in the French capital.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Jasmine Paolini vs Elena Rybakina - 14:15 CET

Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka - 15:45 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur - 20:15 CET

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!