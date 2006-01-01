Tennis Tracker: Rybakina facing Svitolina, De Minaur pulls out of Djokovic clash

Rybakina is the big favourite on the women's side

The final Wimbledon quarter-finals are being played today, and while Novak Djokovic's match may have been cancelled, there's still plenty to be excited about.

12:12 CET - Alex De Minaur (25) has unfortunately been forced to pull out of his clash with Novak Djokovic (37) after picking up an injury on match point in his win on Monday.

Djokovic now automatically advances to the semi-finals.

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Wimbledon quarter-finals!

It's a day that has everything, with two of the sport's biggest names continuing their efforts to add another Wimbledon title to their collections and the rest of the field looking to claim what would be right up there with the biggest wins of their careers.

Here's the order of play:

14:00 CET - Jelena Ostapenko vs Barbora Krejcikova

14:30 CET - Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina

15:30 CET - Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz

16:00 CET - Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic