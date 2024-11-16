Tennis Tracker: Rybakina in BJK Cup action, Zverev vs Fritz to follow in Turin semi-final

We've reached the semi-final stage at the ATP Finals in Turin as several of the world's biggest names look to secure a spot in tomorrow's final. Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King Cup continues in Malaga, with Elena Rybakina (25) taking to the court on a blockbuster day.

09:18 CET - It's semi-final day at the prestigious ATP Finals in Turin, with Alexander Zverev (27) taking on Taylor Fritz (27) first up at 14:30 CET before top seed Jannik Sinner (23) faces off against Casper Ruud (25) later this evening at 20:30 CET.

08:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!