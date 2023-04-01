Tennis Tracker: Rybakina out, Djokovic almost joins her

The US Open is producing quite the drama with Elena Rybakina (24) out and Novak Djokovic (36) surviving an almighty scare, and we still have a full day ahead of us...

07:50 CET - Things weren't so dramatic for fellow American Taylor Fritz (25), who looked impressive in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 win over Jakub Mensik (18).

07:44 CET - Coco Gauff (19) didn't have an easy time of things either, losing the first set to Elise Mertens (27) before coming back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:35 CET - If he were to lose, it would have been the second big shock of the evening session in New York because a few hours ago, women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) lost 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to world number 30 Sorana Cirstea (33).

07:33 CET - Djokovic survives! After losing the first two sets, the number two seed regrouped and has ultimately beaten Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. That was a close shave.

07:17 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which it's fair to say has started in style with Novak Djokovic (36) currently in a fifth-set decider after fighting back from two sets down against compatriot Laslo Djere (28).