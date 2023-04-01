Tennis Tracker: Rybakina out, Djokovic almost joins her

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina out, Djokovic almost joins her
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina out, Djokovic almost joins her
Djokovic has had a scare
Djokovic has had a scare
Reuters
The US Open is producing quite the drama with Elena Rybakina (24) out and Novak Djokovic (36) surviving an almighty scare, and we still have a full day ahead of us...

07:50 CET - Things weren't so dramatic for fellow American Taylor Fritz (25), who looked impressive in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 win over Jakub Mensik (18).

07:44 CET - Coco Gauff (19) didn't have an easy time of things either, losing the first set to Elise Mertens (27) before coming back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:35 CET - If he were to lose, it would have been the second big shock of the evening session in New York because a few hours ago, women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) lost 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to world number 30 Sorana Cirstea (33).

07:33 CET - Djokovic survives! After losing the first two sets, the number two seed regrouped and has ultimately beaten Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. That was a close shave. 

07:17 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which it's fair to say has started in style with Novak Djokovic (36) currently in a fifth-set decider after fighting back from two sets down against compatriot Laslo Djere (28).

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Rybakina crashes out of US Open with loss to Cirstea
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach US Open fourth round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Wozniacki through, Tiafoe triumphs
Updated
Iga Swiatek routs 'sister' Kaja Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Updated
Swiatek & Djokovic headline third round action at US Open
'Zombie' Ons Jabeur struggling to recover from flu
Alcaraz & Pegula easily win, Jabeur & Medvedev drop sets
Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
Most Read
Deadline Day LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Differing Europa League fates for Liverpool and Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings