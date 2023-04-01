Tennis Tracker: Rybakina progresses through as Alcaraz and Sabalenka eye last eight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina progresses through as Alcaraz and Sabalenka eye last eight
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina progresses through as Alcaraz and Sabalenka eye last eight
Rybakina embraces Haddad Maia after she was forced to retire from their match
Rybakina embraces Haddad Maia after she was forced to retire from their match
Reuters
There has been drama, comebacks, underdogs and a great deal of rain in this year's Wimbledon and it's only getting more interesting as quarter-finals are up for grabs now! Less matches but higher stakes today, all here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

15:51 CET - Another retiree at Wimbledon as Czech Jiri Lehecka (21) has had to abandon his game against Daniil Medvedev (27) after two sets due to injury. The Russian third seed was 6-4, 6-2 up before Lehecka pulled the plug.

15:13 CET - Last year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) progressed through to the quarter-finals as her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) retired due to a back injury. The world number three was up 4-1 in the first set before the match ended.

14:12 CET - Despite losing the first set to Mirra Andreeva (16), American Madison Keys (28) has won their encounter in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in a little over two hours to set up a last eight tie with Aryna Sabalenka (25) or Ekaterina Alexandrova (28).

13:33 CET - We are into a decider between Keys and Andreeva after the American won the second-set tie-break 7-4.

12:15 CET - Play is underway at Wimbledon as the second week gets going with the clash between Madison Keys (28) and Mirra Andreeva (16).

5:30 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up the day as he takes on Christopher Eubanks, followed by world number three Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka clash.

Current Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is set to finish his suspended match against Hubert Hurkacz today as he is up two sets on the Pole. Holger Rune faces underdog Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian defeated Frances Tiafoe to reach this stage.

Last but not least is one of the most exciting contests of the day in world number one Carlos Alcaraz who takes on 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva continues her fairytale as she takes on American Madison Keys. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia's good form persists, she faces title holder Elena Rybakina in this round. 

The other half of the day sees Aryna Sabalenka take on Ekaterina Alexandrova, the world number two eyes yet another Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier in the year. Finally, Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur eyes her first prestigious tournament title as she clashes with Petra Kvitova.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Tennis Tracker
Related Articles
Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters
Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style
Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown at Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured
Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
Updated
American Keys ends Russian teenager Andreeva's dream run to reach quarters
Wimbledon says no plans to issue statement after Azarenka booing
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Booed Victoria Azarenka blasts 'unfair' Wimbledon crowd after Svitolina defeat
Iga Swiatek fights back from the brink to beat Belinda Bencic in thriller
Updated
Elina Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Victoria Azarenka
Updated
Andrey Rublev flying high after learning to dive on Wimbledon lawns
Denis Shapovalov facing spell on sidelines after latest injury setback
Most Read
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic leading Hurkacz going into tomorrow, Swiatek survives Bencic test
Booed Victoria Azarenka blasts 'unfair' Wimbledon crowd after Svitolina defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |