Tennis Tracker: Rybakina retires ill in Berlin, Fritz and Hurkacz in action

Elena Rybakina is in quarter-final action today
Elena Rybakina is in quarter-final action todayAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the quarter-final stage at Queen's, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham as several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA Tours look to secure a grass-court title with Wimbledon on the horizon.

11:47 CET - Unfortunately there has been some bad news in Berlin. No.3 seed Elena Rybakina (25) - who appeared to be really unwell on court - has retired from her match against Victoria Azarenka (34) just four games into the match. Hopefully it is nothing too serious for the Kazakh ahead of Wimbledon, while Azarenka swiftly moves into the semi-finals.

09:30 CET - We've got a brilliant day of tennis ahead, with Jannik Sinner (22) and Alexander Zverev (27) both in action in Halle, while Elena Rybakina (25), Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all take to the court in Berlin.

Check out the schedules for all four of this week's tournaments below:

Queen's (ATP) & Halle (ATP) 

Berlin (WTA) & Birmingham (WTA)

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

