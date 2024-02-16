Tennis Tracker: Rybakina & Swiatek reach Doha final, Dimitrov moves into Rotterdam semis

The biggest names in the world of tennis are beginning to cross paths with one another as the tournaments in Rotterdam and Doha near their end today. In Argentina meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is looking to move a step closer to retaining his Buenos Aires title.

16:41 CET - With a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32), Elena Rybakina (24) has secured her place in the Qatar Open final, where she will face world number one Iga Swiatek (22). She has won each of her last three matches against the Pole.

15:12 CET - Grigor Dimitrov's (32) strong start to the season has continued, with the Bulgarian moving into the semi-finals for the third time in his first four tournaments of the year thanks to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over Alexander Shevchenko (23).

15:04 CET - Some really unfortunate news coming out of Qatar. Karolina Pliskova (31) has pulled out of her semi-final against Iga Swiatek (22) due to a lower back injury. Swiatek will now face the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina (24) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32), who have just taken to the court, in the final.

09:29 CET - Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are all in action today, but let's not look too far ahead - first up, Grigor Dimitrov (32) will be looking to move into his third semi-final of the season in Rotterdam, with him facing Alexander Shevchenko (23) in just over three hours.

09:06 CET - Before turning our attention to today's action, we'll catch you up with what happened in the world of tennis overnight.

In Buenos Aires, Carlos Alcaraz (20) began his title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli (24), while Frances Tiafoe (26) won on home turf with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win over Radu Albot (34) in Delray Beach.

Read more here

08:52 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!