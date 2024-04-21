Tennis Tracker: Rybakina takes on Kostyuk, Fritz and Stephens also in final action

After a busy week of tennis across Europe, we've reached the showpiece events in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen on what promises to be an enthralling Sunday.

10:27 CET - Shortly afterwards, Elena Rybakina (24) and Marta Kostyuk (21) take to the court in Stuttgart for a fascinating final, while Taylor Fritz (26) and Jan-Lennard Struff (33) lock horns in the Munich showpiece.

Rybakina vs Kostyuk H2Hs Flashscore

10:15 CET - There are five finals to keep you entertained during the day, and the first one comes in Rouen where Sloane Stephens (31) comes up against Magda Linette (32). That match is due to get underway at 12:45 CET.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Tennis!