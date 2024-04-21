Tennis Tracker: Rybakina takes on Kostyuk, Fritz and Stephens also in final action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina takes on Kostyuk, Fritz and Stephens also in final action
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina takes on Kostyuk, Fritz and Stephens also in final action
Elena Rybakina is in action today
Elena Rybakina is in action today
Profimedia, Flashscore
After a busy week of tennis across Europe, we've reached the showpiece events in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen on what promises to be an enthralling Sunday.

10:27 CET - Shortly afterwards, Elena Rybakina (24) and Marta Kostyuk (21) take to the court in Stuttgart for a fascinating final, while Taylor Fritz (26) and Jan-Lennard Struff (33) lock horns in the Munich showpiece

Rybakina vs Kostyuk H2Hs
Flashscore

10:15 CET - There are five finals to keep you entertained during the day, and the first one comes in Rouen where Sloane Stephens (31) comes up against Magda Linette (32). That match is due to get underway at 12:45 CET.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Tennis! 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Kostyuk knocks out Vondrousova, Tsitsipas sets up Ruud final
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Raducanu through in Stuttgart, Ruud wins in Barcelona
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Updated
Tsitsipas overcomes Lajovic and faces Ruud in Sunday's Barcelona final
Updated
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retires
Casper Ruud marches past Tomas Etcheverry to reach Barcelona final
Tsitsipas saves two match points to reach Barcelona semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Most Read
Football Tracker: Sassuolo host Lecce in crucial clash, Sociedad travel to Getafe
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings