Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka a set up on Gauff in first Australian Open semi-final

It's the penultimate day of the women's side of the Australian Open, with Coco Gauff (19) facing Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Qinwen Zheng (21) taking on Dayana Yastremska (23) in the semi-finals.

10:47 CET - The clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Coco Gauff (19) was expected to be a tight one and that's proved to be the case, with the former winning an hour-long opening set 7-6.

Follow the match here

07:42 CET - Today is the day that we find out which two women will contest this year's final. The first semi-final will begin at 09:30 CET and what a semi-final it is, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on world number three Coco Gauff (19) in a repeat of the US Open final.

07:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first semi-finals of the Australian Open!