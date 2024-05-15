Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Collins facing tough tests in Rome, Zverev to play Fritz

Sabalenka is seeking her first clay-court title of the season

On a day of quarter-final action in Rome, four of the biggest names in women's tennis will do battle in the Italian capital before Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz.

11:00 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in the Italian capital with the quarter-finals on both the men's and women's sides throwing up some mouthwatering clashes.

Here's what the schedule looks like:

Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka - 13:00 CET

Alejandro Tabilo vs Zhizhen Zhang - 15:00 CET

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins - 19:00 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz - 20:30 CET

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Italian Open action!

Play in Rome will begin at 13:00 CET.