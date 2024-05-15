Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Collins facing tough tests in Rome, Zverev to play Fritz

On a day of quarter-final action in Rome, four of the biggest names in women's tennis will do battle in the Italian capital before Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz.
11:00 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in the Italian capital with the quarter-finals on both the men's and women's sides throwing up some mouthwatering clashes.
Here's what the schedule looks like:
Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka - 13:00 CET
Alejandro Tabilo vs Zhizhen Zhang - 15:00 CET
Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins - 19:00 CET
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz - 20:30 CET
08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Italian Open action!
Play in Rome will begin at 13:00 CET.